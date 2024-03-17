On Sunday afternoon, the participants in this year's NCAA tournament, also known as March Madness, were announced by the Selection Sunday Committee, who came up with their final list of 64 teams (really more than that, but 64 will be the number of programs participating once the Play-In games are complete). Of course, every year, the Selection Sunday committee draws the ire of several fanbases around the league with their perceived snubs of some teams for March Madness, and this year, one of the teams who felt the most disrespected was Providence Basketball.
After the final results were announced, Providence head coach Kim English took aim at the committee with some NSFW comments when speculating about what their decision making process may have been in leaving his talented squad out of the festivities.
“‘I think the analytics are b***s***,” said English, when asked about how analytics may have played a role in his team's snub (per the Mark Titus Show on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter). “I think you can schedule bad teams in your non league, and beat the snot out of them, and beat them by 50 and 60. I think coaching for so long has been a gentleman's agreement. You have a large lead at the end of a game, for health reasons you take guys out… but right now might be a change in college basketball.”
Indeed, it is a tough sell that teams should be rewarded for running up their numbers against lesser competition while coaches like Kim English respect the integrity of the game.