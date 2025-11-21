The Houston Texans unleashed a blistering pass rush and made a major Week 12 statement with their 23-19 win vs. the Buffalo Bills. One of the night’s biggest storylines was Will Anderson Jr., who caused problems for Bills superstar quarterback Josh Allen from start to finish.

The Texans third-year pass rusher led the defense with 2.5 sacks on Josh Allen, tying a franchise record with sacks in six straight games. The pressure didn’t stop there, as the Texans totaled eight sacks — the most Allen has ever taken in his career.

Anderson, the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year, relished the opportunity. Following the game, he spoke with visible energy about chasing Allen down.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) of the former Alabama standout describing the rush of going after the Bills quarterback.

Will Anderson Jr. all smiles after the game. Defense had a ‘keep hunting’ mentality vs. Josh Allen. ‘If you want a piece of the gazelle, you have to hunt the gazelle.’ pic.twitter.com/pXiwO6Kkjy — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 21, 2025

The Texans defense wasn’t just disruptive — they were game-changing. Second-year safety Calen Bullock intercepted Allen twice and forced a key fumble in the third quarter. Danielle Hunter chipped in with two sacks of his own as well.

The final moments were tense. Even after the Bills converted a wild 4th-and-27, Houston held its ground. Bullock's game-sealing interception ended any hope of a comeback.

With this dominant defensive effort, the Texans solidified their place as a serious AFC contender. They remain among the league’s best in defensive metrics and have fully embraced their identity as a team built on relentless pressure and playmaking talent.

There’s no doubt this Week 12 win will resonate across the league — and Anderson. was at the heart of it, proudly chasing down one of the NFL’s toughest quarterbacks.