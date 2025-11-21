The Milwaukee Bucks suffered their third straight defeat after losing steam against the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime, 123-114, at Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is sidelined for around two weeks due to an adductor strain he sustained on Monday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With Antetokounmpo out, Myles Turner, Bobby Portis, and Kyle Kuzma tried to step up in the frontcourt for the Bucks. Turner, however, was pulled out in the last three minutes of the extension, with coach Doc Rivers going with Portis at center.

After the game, Rivers explained the decision.

“We just thought we needed another scorer, another shooter, with movement, where Myles is more stationary. (I) don’t know if it mattered at that point,” said the seasoned coach, as quoted by The Athletic's Eric Nehm.

Turner finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in 28 minutes. Portis had 19 points and eight rebounds, while Kuzma chipped in 17 points and four assists.

Ryan Rollins had a valiant effort with a career-high-tying 32 points, six rebounds, and 14 assists.

The 29-year-old Turner signed a four-year, $108.9 million contract with the Bucks in the offseason, providing rim protection that Milwaukee badly needed. He has played well in his first stint in Cream City, averaging 12.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.6 blocks.

He, however, will have to increase his production with Antetokounmpo sitting out. Perhaps Rivers could get him more involved in the offense instead of merely using him as a defensive anchor.

The Bucks will return to action on Saturday when they host the red-hot Detroit Pistons on Saturday.