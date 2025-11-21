The injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers remain in striking distance of the division lead after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Brock Purdy made his triumphant return to the team, seeing his first game action since Week 4. The fourth-year QB tossed three touchdowns and led San Francisco to a 41-22 win.

Mac Jones filled in admirably while Purdy was sidelined by a turf toe injury. Jones played so well in relief, a potential quarterback controversy was brewing in the Bay Area. But Purdy quelled any controversy with a solid showing in Week 11’s divisional clash with the Cardinals.

Jones’ successful stretch as San Francisco’s starter certainly helped his stock. The fifth-year passer could become a hot commodity in the offseason trade market. And teams would covet the QB all the more if the 2026 quarterback class is weak, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

“As far as compensation, it’ll depend on whether there are multiple bidders. The Raiders sent a late third-round pick to Seattle earlier this year for Geno Smith, but it’s hard to think there were other teams clamoring for him. My guess is Jones could fetch a second-rounder,” Barrows added.

Are the 49ers ready to move on from Brandon Aiyuk?

The 49ers managed to stay afloat through the first half of the season without their starting quarterback and their top wide receiver. Brandon Aiyuk suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 7 last season. While he’s yet to make his 2025 debut, fans are pushing for a trade.

However, as Barrows noted, an Aiyuk trade is complicated. The sixth-year wideout is still working his way back from a torn ACL and MCL. Additionally, the 49ers just signed Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million extension prior to the 2024 season.

“A team trading for him might have to take on a lot of salary. Maybe the 49ers could get an early Day 3 pick from a receiver-desperate team like Pittsburgh or Cleveland? They were interested in him 15 months ago,” Barrows wrote.

While the 49ers could pursue both trade scenarios after the season, the team could definitely use the star wideout’s help at the moment. However, there is currently no timetable for Aiyuk’s return.