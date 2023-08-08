PSG has officially announced the acquisition of striker Goncalo Ramos from Benfica for a substantial fee of €80 million (£69 million / $88 million), reported by goal.com.

The announcement of Ramos' signing was made in a video that featured Pauleta, a revered figure in PSG's history. The 22-year-old Portuguese striker showcased his scoring prowess last season, netting an impressive total of 27 goals across all competitions for Benfica.

PSG's decision to invest in Ramos comes at a time when the club is undergoing significant changes. The departure of Lionel Messi, who had joined PSG just last season, has left a void in the team's lineup. Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the futures of key players like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom have expressed their desire to leave, adds to the challenges the Parisians are facing.

With Ramos now joining PSG's ranks, the young striker will be under pressure to perform and make an immediate impact in Ligue 1. Parisian fans are known for their high expectations and demand for success. As the club experiences ongoing changes and transitions, Ramos will have to adapt swiftly to his new environment and prove his worth to both the team and the fans.

As PSG navigates the complexities of player departures and arrivals, Goncalo Ramos' role in the team will be closely watched. His ability to integrate into the squad, contribute on the field, and earn the support of the fan base will be essential in shaping PSG's trajectory for the upcoming season. The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Ramos as he embarks on this new chapter in his career.