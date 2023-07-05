Ángel Di Maria has officially completed his move to Benfica, snubbing the chance to reunite with Lionel Messi, reported by Fabrizio Romano. The Argentine winger's transfer to the Portuguese club was confirmed after a verbal agreement was reached two weeks ago, and now all the necessary documents have been finalized.

Di Maria's contract with Benfica will run until June 2024, marking his return to the club where he previously enjoyed a successful spell. The official presentation of the player is being prepared by Benfica, highlighting their excitement at securing his services.

The move to Benfica comes as a surprise, considering the possibility of a reunion with former teammate Messi at Inter Miami. After successfully signing Messi as a free agent, Inter Miami expressed a desire to further bolster their squad, and Di Maria was seen as a potential target. However, it appears that Di Maria's preference was to remain in Europe, leading to rumors of a return to Benfica.

While the details of the acquisition remain undisclosed, it is now clear that Di Maria has officially committed to Benfica. The winger had been linked with a potential free transfer to Serie A giants Juventus, but he ultimately decided to join Benfica instead.

Di Maria's decision to snub the opportunity to play alongside Messi in the United States suggests that he is eager to continue his European career and contribute to Benfica's ambitions. The 35-year-old brings a wealth of experience and attacking prowess to the Portuguese outfit, which will undoubtedly strengthen their squad for the upcoming season.

Benfica will be hoping that Ángel Di Maria can make a significant impact as they aim to compete for domestic and European honors. Di Maria's return to Benfica is sure to excite the club's fans, who have fond memories of his previous stint at the Estadio da Luz.