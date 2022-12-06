By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Eyebrows raised when Portugal elected against starting Cristiano Ronaldo in its Round of 16 match against Switzerland in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Goncalo Ramos didn’t just quickly pay off the confidence coach Fernando Santos saw in him, but etched his name alongside a football legend while leading Portugal to a dominant 6-1 victory.

Ramos scored three goals versus Switzerland on Saturday, becoming the second-youngest man in history to notch a hat trick in the knockout stages of the World Cup. The only player younger than his 21 years and 169 days to manage that feat? None other than Pelé, the Brazilian legend who pulled it off in the 1958 World Cup semifinals at the ripe age of 17 years and 244 days old.

Goncalo Ramos (21years-169days) is the the 2nd youngest man to get a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup Knockout Stage 🔥 The man before him? Pele (17years-244days: 1958 semifinals) (via @ESPNStatsInfo) pic.twitter.com/XVtgKaJluI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 6, 2022

Ramos’ first score came in the 17th minute, on a sudden left-footed strike from a seemingly impossible angle that hit the top near corner of the goal. He found the net again by re-directing a cross inside the near post in the 51st minute, then put the cherry on top of his worldwide coming-out-party by sneaking the ball past the Swiss goalkeeper on an assisted counter attack 16 minutes later.

WHAT A STRIKE BY RAMOS 🚀🎯🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/P7NLzsiU7s — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Ramos’ epic performance surely wasn’t all that surprising to Portugal fans. He scored nine goals over 11 appearances this season with Benfica of Primeira Liga, and had a goal and an assist in his country’s mid-November friendly win over Nigeria, a tune-up for the World Cup.

Ronaldo, by the way, entered Saturday’s match in the 73rd minute as Portugal held a 5-1 lead. He even scored a goal shortly after entering, but it was called back after the 37-year-old was ruled offside.

Ronaldo finds the back of the net but it's called offside pic.twitter.com/KOt27YUkKq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 6, 2022

Expect Ramos to continue starring for Portugal as the country looks to win its first ever World Cup. Don’t count out Ronaldo, though. There’s still a role for him to play with Portugal, and it would hardly be surprising if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner came up biggest when his team needed it most.