Kylian Mbappe‘s ongoing transfer saga continues to cast a shadow over his participation with PSG, reported by goal.com. He continues to train separately from the senior team and is likely to miss the Ligue 1 opener.

Since PSG listed the 24-year-old forward for sale in July and excluded him from the club's pre-season tour, Mbappe has been training away from the first-team group. Recent reports from RMC Sport indicate that he will continue to work with the group dubbed the “bomb squad” at PSG. Additionally, it's anticipated that he won't feature in the squad for the Ligue 1 season opener against Lorient due to the contract dispute between him and the club.

The deadlock in negotiations between Mbappe and PSG has led to this situation. The club's attempts to secure his commitment for another season, even with the promise of a guaranteed transfer next summer, have been met with resistance from the French forward. On the other hand, PSG remains resolute in focusing on players who are fully committed to the team.

This standoff leaves Kylian Mbappe facing a pivotal decision. He could either agree to a contract extension with PSG, ensuring his presence for at least another season, or remain steadfast in his resolve to see out his contract and leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The latter scenario, however, hinges on whether potential suitors like Real Madrid are willing to meet PSG's demands.

As the transfer window deadline approaches, the situation remains fluid. PSG's stance to resolve the matter during this summer's transfer window underscores the urgency of the situation, but with neither side backing down, the outcome remains uncertain.