PSG manager Christophe Galtier has come to the defense of Lionel Messi amid criticisms of the superstar’s performances this season, reported by goal.com. While Messi has contributed 20 goals and 20 assists in all competitions, there have been questions raised about his form, particularly following a controversial unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia that led to a club suspension.

Ahead of PSG’s upcoming match against Strasbourg, Galtier defended Messi’s efforts but acknowledged that people expect more from a player of his caliber. The coach praised Messi’s dedication in training and recognized his impact on the team. “Leo has been irreproachable throughout the season in his effort in training. Leo is football. It’s true. I have seen it every day in training, I’ve also seen it in our matches,” Galtier stated. He also highlighted that Messi’s statistics this season are significantly better than the previous one, indicating a strong campaign with PSG. However, Galtier acknowledged that the public still has high expectations for the Argentine maestro.

As the season nears its end, Messi’s future remains uncertain. Speculations suggest that he could leave PSG in the summer, with potential destinations including Saudi Arabia, a return to Barcelona, or a move to Major League Soccer (MLS). Likewise, Galtier’s tenure at the club is also uncertain, especially given the team’s failure to secure the coveted Champions League title.

PSG’s focus now turns to their upcoming match against Strasbourg, followed by their final game against Clermont Foot as they aim to secure the Ligue 1 title. Despite the ongoing uncertainties, Galtier and Messi will be determined to finish the season on a high note and leave a lasting impression at the Parc des Princes.