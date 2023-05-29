Kylian Mbappe has put an end to speculation about his future by stating that he will stay at PSG for the upcoming season, reported by Fabrizio Romano. After being named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for the fourth consecutive time, Mbappe addressed the rumors surrounding his potential transfer.

The 24-year-old striker had been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but he dismissed any notions of leaving PSG. In his statement, Mbappe emphasized his happiness at the club and his commitment to the project. He stated, “There’s no more links about my future? I’m very happy here at PSG and with my choice to be part of this project. I will be here at PSG next season.”

Mbappe’s decision comes after he rejected a move to Real Madrid in the past, opting to sign a new deal with PSG. Despite the interest from the Spanish club, Mbappe affirmed his intention to remain with the Ligue 1 champions for the upcoming season.

The French striker’s promise to stay at PSG comes at a crucial time, as he has just one year remaining on his contract. His comments may indicate that he plans to leave the club on a free transfer after the 2023-24 season, making the upcoming campaign all the more significant.

Mbappe’s exceptional performances throughout the season earned him the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award once again. With 28 goals to his name, he played a crucial role in PSG securing the league title. Alongside Lionel Messi, he was also named in the Team of the Year at the UNFP awards ceremony.

PSG’s final game of the season will take place on June 3 against Clermont Foot. As Mbappe looks to finish the campaign on a high note, his commitment to PSG’s cause will undoubtedly provide a boost to the team and its supporters.