The contract standoff between PSG and Kylian Mbappe has taken an intense turn, reported by goal.com. The French superstar been warned that he will not feature at all for the club in the upcoming season if he chooses to stay at Parc des Princes.

Amid a tense negotiation process, Mbappe has been resolute in his decision not to leave PSG for the Middle East this summer, even if it means becoming an outcast within the team. The situation has escalated to the point where PSG have reportedly accepted bids for the player, including a massive offer of €300 million (£259 million / $332 million), demonstrating their firm stance on the matter.

Journalist Bruno Andrade has revealed that PSG has formally informed Mbappe that he will be excluded from participating in the 2023-24 season if he remains with the club this summer. Despite the financial implications, PSG seems determined to hold its ground, even if it means risking Mbappe's absence on the field.

The new PSG manager, Luis Enrique, has already made significant decisions in shaping the team. Neymar, Hugo Ekitike, Renato Sanches, Gini Wijnaldum, and Juan Bernat have all reportedly been given the green light to leave the club during the summer transfer window, indicating a substantial reshaping of the squad.

With the defense of their Ligue 1 crown set to kick off against Lorient, PSG faces a challenging situation regarding their player composition for the upcoming season. The standoff with Mbappe has reached a critical juncture, with both parties at odds over the player's future. As Kylian Mbappe's contract expires in June 2024, this summer marks PSG's last opportunity to manage his transfer while avoiding a substantial financial loss.