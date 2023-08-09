The tension between PSG and star player Kylian Mbappe continues to escalate, as the club has taken actions that suggest a growing feud, reported by goal.com. Amid Mbappe's refusal to sign a new contract and the persistent interest from Real Madrid, PSG has removed posters of the World Cup winner from Parc des Princes and stopped selling his jerseys in club shops across Paris.

Mbappe's current contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024, and he has declined to extend his deal, leading to speculation about his potential departure. The club's management is determined to secure a transfer fee for him rather than letting him leave for free. The situation has intensified to the point where Mbappe has been excluded from training with the first-team and omitted from the pre-season tour squad.

The removal of posters featuring Mbappe from the club's stadium and the absence of his name on jerseys sold in PSG's shops underline the growing rift between the player and the club. Mbappe has reportedly agreed to join Real Madrid in 2024, although PSG is seeking a substantial transfer fee for a player they value at around €250 million.

The French forward, who has previously criticized PSG's internal dynamics, is currently training with a group referred to as the “bomb squad,” consisting of players who are not in the club's immediate plans. With the Ligue 1 season set to kick off soon, the question remains whether Mbappe will feature for PSG. Their opening match is against Lorient on Saturday, August 12.

As the standoff between PSG and Kylian Mbappe continues, football fans eagerly await developments, uncertain of whether the star player will don the PSG jersey for another season or make a high-profile move to Real Madrid.