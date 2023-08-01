PSG is set to take their case against Real Madrid to FIFA over their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe, reported by goal.com. The French forward has made it clear that he will not be renewing his contract with PSG, and the extension clause in his current deal expired on July 31, 2023. This situation has put him on track to become a free agent in the summer of 2024.

There have been rumors of an alleged agreement between Real Madrid and Mbappe, with the 24-year-old set to receive a massive €160 million signing-on fee if he joins the Spanish giants. However, such pre-contract agreements are against FIFA regulations, as they require a player to be approached without seeking the permission of his current club first.

PSG is reportedly growing impatient with the situation and is preparing to report Real Madrid's conduct to FIFA. The French club wants to ensure that the transfer process adheres to the established regulations and that they are not disadvantaged in the deal.

Real Madrid is now faced with a dilemma, as they risk missing out on Mbappe if they do not make a move before the summer transfer window of 2023 closes. Other top clubs, including Chelsea and Barcelona, are reportedly monitoring the situation and could make their own bids for the World Cup winner.

Kylian Mbappe has already turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, which would have seen him receive a staggering transfer fee and salary. However, he remains in limbo as he awaits a definitive decision on his future.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on FIFA to ensure fair play and adherence to transfer regulations in what could be one of the most high-profile transfer sagas in recent football history.