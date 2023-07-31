Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reacted to the rumors linking PSG‘s Kylian Mbappe with a move to the club, reported by goal.com. While he hasn't completely ruled out the possibility, Klopp admitted that he would be surprised if such a move actually materialized.

The French forward's future has been a subject of intense speculation after he decided not to sign a contract extension with PSG, making him a free agent next year. Several top clubs have expressed interest in Mbappe, including Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, who reportedly tabled a massive £257 million offer. However, Real Madrid remains the leading European club in the pursuit of the talented striker. Both Liverpool and Chelsea have also been mentioned as potential suitors, but Klopp believes the financial conditions make a move for Mbappe unlikely for his side.

In a press conference, Jurgen Klopp said, “We laugh about it. I can say that I think he's a really good player, but the financial conditions don't suit us at all. I wouldn't like to ruin the story now, but as far as I know, there's nothing to it.”

While Liverpool is unlikely to make a move for Mbappe this summer, Klopp acknowledged that surprises can happen in football. However, he mentioned that, in his eight years at the club, such a scenario hasn't occurred yet.

Realistically, Al-Hilal may be the only club capable of meeting PSG's financial demands for Mbappe this transfer window. However, it's believed that the player is keen on a move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024, while PSG is determined to secure a fee for him now.

As Liverpool continues to assess its midfield situation, the club has already made some signings, including Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Further additions, such as Southampton's Romeo Lavia, have been heavily linked with the Reds. While Kylian Mbappe remains a top target for many clubs, the financial intricacies and his preference for a future move to Real Madrid may ultimately shape the outcome of the transfer saga.