PSG has shifted their focus to Eintracht Frankfurt‘s talented forward Randal Kolo Muani after facing setbacks in their pursuits of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane this summer, reported by goal.com. Frustrated by Napoli's exorbitant €200 million asking price for Osimhen and Kane's interest in joining Bayern Munich, PSG has decided to rekindle their interest in the young French striker.

Kolo Muani had caught PSG's attention with his impressive performances in the Bundesliga last season, where he scored an impressive 15 goals in 32 matches. The Ligue 1 giants were initially keen on signing him, but their interest appeared to have waned when sporting advisor Luis Campos suggested that the deal was off. However, PSG's chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has now taken matters into his own hands and is reportedly in direct contact with Kolo Muani's representatives, signaling the club's renewed interest in the player.

The Parisian club's pursuit of new attacking options comes as they faced roadblocks in their attempts to secure the services of Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane. With these potential deals off the table, PSG is eager to add firepower to their forward line and sees Kolo Muani as an exciting prospect who could provide the desired impact.

In the meantime, PSG is actively working on a separate deal to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. The club is keen on activating a €50 million release clause in Dembele's contract, which is set to expire on August 1.

As PSG continues to refine their squad ahead of the upcoming season, they are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of top talents. The potential addition of Randal Kolo Muani could inject more dynamism and goal-scoring prowess into their attack, making them an even more formidable force in French and European football.