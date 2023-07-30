Real Madrid‘s newest signing, 18-year-old Arda Guler, has suffered a major setback in his young career, reported by goal.com. The highly promising Turkish talent, often likened to ‘the Turkish Messi,' joined Los Blancos from Fenerbahce for a significant fee of around €30 million earlier this month. However, his dreams of making an impact with the Spanish giants have been put on hold after sustaining a meniscus injury in his right knee during their pre-season tour in the United States.

Following the unfortunate injury, Real Madrid made the difficult decision to send Guler back to Madrid for immediate medical attention and specialized treatment. The severity of the meniscus injury will determine the length of his recovery, and it remains uncertain how long he will be sidelined.

The club had engaged in fierce competition with their arch-rivals Barcelona to secure the talented youngster's signature, making the injury all the more disheartening for both the player and the club. Initially believed to be a mere strain, the revelation of a meniscus injury paints a gloomier picture for Guler's return to the pitch.

The Turkish forward's arrival at Real Madrid was greeted with much anticipation, as he is considered one of the most exciting young prospects in the world of football. However, this unfortunate turn of events serves as a stark reminder of the risks involved in the sport.

Madrid's medical team will closely monitor Guler's recovery process, working to ensure the best possible outcome for the young star. As they aim to get him back to full fitness, the club and fans will undoubtedly be holding their breath, hoping for a swift and successful rehabilitation process.

For now, Real Madrid will continue their pre-season preparations without the presence of the talented Arda Guler. As the young prodigy sets his sights on recovery and a triumphant return to the pitch, the footballing world will be watching closely, eager to witness the resurgence of this bright talent.