PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico finds himself in intensive care after a horse riding accident in his hometown of Seville, Spain, reported by mirror. The 29-year-old Spaniard, who spent the 2018-19 season on loan at Fulham from Sevilla, is currently a part of PSG’s squad.

According to a statement from PSG to Sky News, Rico is being treated in an intensive care unit at a Seville hospital. The extent of his injuries remains uncertain at this time. Reports suggest that Rico was riding a horse in Huelva when he collided with another horse. He was subsequently transported to the hospital by helicopter, having suffered a head trauma.

Rico’s return to Spain followed PSG’s securing of the Ligue 1 title with a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg, where Lionel Messi found the back of the net. The goalkeeper was given time off by PSG manager Christophe Galtier to visit his home country.

Sevilla, Rico’s former club, expressed their support and well wishes for the goalkeeper on Twitter, stating, “Lots of strength and a speedy recovery, Sergio Rico.” Ligue 1’s official Twitter account also sent their thoughts to the player, saying, “All our thoughts are with Sergio Rico.”

Born in Seville, Rico began his career at his hometown club before making his way to the first team in 2014. He made 170 appearances for Sevilla before joining Fulham on a season-long loan in August 2018, shortly after their promotion to the Premier League.

As the footballing community awaits further updates on Rico’s condition, the focus remains on his recovery and well-being. Messages of support continue to pour in from fans, clubs, and players, highlighting the solidarity and concern for the goalkeeper during this challenging time.