PSG‘s striker Goncalo Ramos has revealed the challenges he faced during his early days at Paris Saint-Germain, where a colon infection left him suffering for 20 days during the festive season, reported by GOAL. The Portuguese forward, who initially joined PSG on loan from Benfica, shared his struggles despite joining permanently in November for a hefty fee of €80 million.
Ramos spoke candidly about his ordeal, recounting a difficult December marked by illness. “I had a virus that turned into a colon infection,” he explained to Record. “For 20 days, I was bleeding and vomiting, unable to eat, and with high fevers.” This setback disrupted his adaptation period in France, compounding the challenge of settling into a new club.
The 25-year-old endured multiple hospital visits and significant weight loss, losing eight kilos during his illness. He recounted the physical toll, stating, “I had to put weight back on in the middle of the season, doing preseason in January, which is not easy.” Despite the setback, Ramos remained determined to recover and return to full fitness.
Fortunately, Ramos saw improvements in his condition in the new year, regaining his form and confidence. He has since enjoyed a resurgence, scoring six goals in 12 games across all competitions and solidifying his place in the starting lineup under manager Luis Enrique.
Looking ahead, Goncalo Ramos is gearing up to represent Portugal in upcoming international friendlies against Sweden and Slovenia on March 21 and March 26, respectively. Despite his early struggles, Ramos has demonstrated resilience and determination, overcoming adversity to make a positive impact for PSG and his national team.