In a major transfer announcement, PSG has officially secured the services of Lucas Hernández from Bayern Munich. The deal, which has been in the works for some time, has now been agreed upon by both clubs, reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Lucas Hernández's move to PSG was widely anticipated, and the transfer has finally been completed. The French defender is set to join the ranks of the Parisian club, adding strength and depth to their defensive lineup.

The total package for the transfer is reported to be in the range of €48-50 million, making it a significant investment for PSG. The move marks a new chapter in Hernández's career, as he leaves Bayern Munich after three successful seasons with the German giants.

The 27-year-old defender has already arrived in Paris and is scheduled to sign his contract with PSG on Thursday. With his arrival, PSG bolsters their defensive options and adds valuable experience to their backline.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich has been making plans to fill the void left by Hernández's departure. The Bavarian club is preparing to trigger the release clause for South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, signaling their intent to secure his services.

Bayern Munich has reportedly reached a total verbal agreement with Kim on personal terms, indicating a strong desire to bring him to the club. The deal is expected to span five years, solidifying Kim's future with the German giants.

The transfer of Lucas Hernández to PSG and the potential arrival of Kim Min-jae at Bayern Munich highlight the ongoing activity in the transfer market as clubs look to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season. Fans will eagerly await the official unveiling of Hernández as a PSG player and keep an eye on Bayern's pursuit of Kim Min-jae as they continue to shape their respective teams for future success.