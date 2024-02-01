Braden Smith popped off.

When Purdue basketball comes to mind, Zach Edey is the immediate player that everyone thinks about. For long-time fans, it may even be Matt Painter as one of the longest-tenured coaches in all of college basketball. However, one name that has been such a standout for the Boilermakers is Braden Smith. A lot of individuals vouched for him to win the Bob Cousy Award but he was not even among the finalists. He unveiled his thoughts on the snub after their win over Northwestern, via The Purdue Exponent.

“All that's over, I'd rather win,” Braden Smith said.

The Bob Cousy Award is given to the best point guard in all of college basketball. This year it features finalists like Jamal Shead, Isaiah Stevens, and Tyler Kolek among others. It did not bother the Purdue basketball guard at all and still balled out against Northwestern.

He notched an insane double-double by dropping dimes everywhere. Smith contributed 16 assists to the team's 23 dimes. More than that, he also recorded 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. Zach Edey was a matchup nightmare for their opponents. The Purdue basketball star had 30 big points alongside 15 boards and three assists. Lance Jones also scored 26 points while Fletcher Loyer notched 15 and Mason Gillis got 14.

The Purdue basketball squad only has two losses in their campaign so far. If Smith plays with a chip on his shoulder and Edey continues to dominate heading into March Madness, Matt Painter's Boilermakers may finally get over the hump. They might even win it all.