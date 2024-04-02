The Purdue basketball team is headed to the Final Four and preparing for a tough showdown with NC State on Saturday. The Boilermakers moved past Tennessee thanks to a 40-point effort from Zach Edey to earn a spot in the Final Four, setting aside last year's unfathomable loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson.
Purdue began its March Madness run this year with a 78-50 blowout over 16-seed Grambling State. However, some unfortunate details have emerged regarding an angry bettor. Carson Barrett, a senior guard who plays sparingly for Purdue, hit a three-pointer in the closing seconds to put the final score at 78-50 and cash the over for bettors. But, one bettor was not thrilled with the turn of events and sent a DM to Barrett, per Dana O'Neil of The Athletic.
“You sure are a son of a b****. Hope you enjoy selling cars for the rest of your life…I hope you f****** die.”
The last message was the worst:
“Kill yourself for taking that 3 you f****** worthless loser. Slit your f****** throat you f****** f*** that was completely uncalled for. I hope you f****** kill yourself.”
The Purdue basketball team entered as 27-point favorites, so Barrett's late three-pointer cashed the over for bettors.
Purdue senior — and former walk-on — Carson Barrett nails a 3 to cap off the Boilermakers' 78-50 victory over Grambling State!
(Purdue also covered -26.5 with that bucket) 🏀 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/mUu62wpRkp
— The Comeback (@thecomeback) March 23, 2024
Purdue guard admits he had no idea what the spread was
As usual, players aren't too concerned about the spread of games such as these, especially in March Madness. The win-or-go-home tournament means one loss and you're out, and the Purdue basketball team learned that the hard way last year against Fairleigh Dickinson.
Barrett, who played in just a handful of games this season for Purdue, expressed he had no idea what the spread was, per O'Neil:
“I had no idea what the line was,” Barrett said. “I’m just out there, making memories with my friends.”
It's certainly an unfortunate turn of events and something that is becoming more and more common in today's age with sports betting. North Carolina star Armando Bacot also mentioned how sports betting has affected the game for college athletes as well.
Barrett, whose Purdue team is now gearing up for the Final Four, admitted it's “kind of sad” but mentioned there isn't much anybody can do.
“I guess it just sort of comes with being an athlete, even at my level. It’s kind of sad that I’m just out there having fun and my phone blows up with people angry about it. But what are you going to do?”
All of this comes on the heels of NCAA President Charlie Baker making a statement and aiming to remove prop bets for college games: “Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity of competition and leading to student-athletes and professional athletes getting harassed.”
With stories such as these surfacing with players like Barrett, whose highlight of his career is making a three-point basket in an NCAA Tournament game, it certainly kicks Baker's proposal into high gear with March Madness about to come to an end this year.