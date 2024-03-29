There's a lot of uncertainty about what comes next for Armando Bacot. He and the rest of the North Carolina basketball squad could not keep dancing in the NCAA Tournament. The individuals who battered them down? Mark Sears' Alabama Crimson Tide. Before the Tar Heels star parted ways with the college basketball scene, there was just something that he wanted off of his chest.
Betting has become rampant in almost every type of competition and sport, college basketball is one of them. There have been a lot of players that have expressed their displeasure for the trend like Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton. Armando Bacot became the next person to unveil his feelings on it before North Carolina faced Alabama, via The Daily Tar Heel.
“I think, for the collegiate level, prop betting in a sense is probably a little too much if we're considered amateurs,” he said.
Armando Bacot then went on to discuss multiple terrible incidents where prop betting has negatively affected him.
“After the last game versus Michigan State, I guess I didn't hit the over, so I got probably over 100 DMs from people just telling me, ‘You suck’ and ‘You didn't hit the over.'I get it because you come so close to something and you lose it, but at the same time too like, when you’re gambling you gotta realize those books weren’t built on people winning,” the Tar Heels big man declared while laughing the issue off.
Apparently, these are normal occurrences that happen to him and the rest of the North Carolina basketball squad. It happens so frequently that even delivery drivers call him out when he gets his orders.
“Going to a school like North Carolina you never get a break. I'll order DoorDash and the driver will be like ‘Man, you messed up my parlay!' And I’m just like, ‘Whatever. I’m sorry,” Bacot revealed.
It looks like a lot of sentiments are not going to change any time soon. This is largely because they just lost to Alabama in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet Sixteen.
Alabama eviscerates North Carolina in the clutch
In this game, one would expect someone like Cormac Ryan, RJ Davis, Mark Sears, or Armando Bacot to take over. That was not at all the case. The big name who created his own NCAA Tournament legacy was Grant Nelson. This North Dakota native picked apart the North Carolina defense and left Tar Heels fans in shambles after the game. He managed to rack in 24 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Crimson Tide. Moreover, he also had the game-sealing block to send North Carolina back to Chapel Hill.
On the other side, RJ Davis was not of much help to North Carolina down the stretch. He made a ton of questionable and head-scratching shots during the game. Furthermore, this resulted in him going zero for nine in three-point range. Davis only knocking down four out of his 20 field goal attempts also did not help.
The Tar Heels will have a lot of adjustments to make if they want to make a deeper run next year.