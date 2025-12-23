The Golden State Warriors cruised past the Orlando Magic, 120–97, but a sideline moment grabbed attention during the third quarter. Draymond Green and Steve Kerr locked into a tense sideline back-and-forth as the Warriors held an 18-point lead. The confrontation came after Green subbed out at the 8:31 mark of the third and did not return.

Article Continues Below

Draymond Green stayed engaged despite the early exit. He sat at the end of the bench next to Al Horford, wore a black warm-up jacket, and joined the huddle during a timeout. On the floor, the Warriors never wavered. They controlled tempo, stretched the lead, and turned the night into a statement win. Green finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes.

This article will be updated.