The Golden State Warriors cruised past the Orlando Magic, 120–97, but a sideline moment grabbed attention during the third quarter. Draymond Green and Steve Kerr locked into a tense sideline back-and-forth as the Warriors held an 18-point lead. The confrontation came after Green subbed out at the 8:31 mark of the third and did not return.

Draymond gets sent to the lockers after heated debate w coach Kerr

Draymond Green stayed engaged despite the early exit. He sat at the end of the bench next to Al Horford, wore a black warm-up jacket, and joined the huddle during a timeout. On the floor, the Warriors never wavered. They controlled tempo, stretched the lead, and turned the night into a statement win. Green finished with nine points, seven rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes.

