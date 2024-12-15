Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter is opening up about what doomed his team in a game against Texas A&M. The Boilermakers dropped a close 70-66 contest Saturday to the Aggies.

“Give them credit, but I also felt like we beat ourselves,” Painter said after the game, per WISH TV. “We had some unforced errors there that you just can't have.”

Purdue basketball turned the ball over 16 times in the game, which was a key matchup between two ranked teams. The Boilermakers struggled from the perimeter, making just 34 percent of their three-point shots.

“We've got to be able to pass and catch the basketball, and play the game and get quality shots,” Painter added. “We had too many possessions where we didn't get quality shots.”

Purdue entered the game with a no. 11 ranking from the Associated Press college basketball poll. Following the loss, Purdue is now 8-3 on the year. The loss will surely drop the team in the rankings.

Purdue basketball is navigating without Zach Edey this season

Purdue basketball is coming off an appearance in the NCAA Tournament championship, for the first time in Painter's tenure. Painter also made the Final Four under Painter for the first time last season. He did it with the help of big man Zach Edey, who is now off in the NBA.

Without Edey, Purdue basketball is trying to find new ways to win games. Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer are leading the way for the squad, and both had big games against the Aggies. Smith and Loyer both finished in double figures.

The loss of Edey though is definitely apparent. Painter's squad seemed to struggle at times to match Texas A&M's physicality. The Purdue basketball coach thinks the game will help prepare his squad moving forward. Purdue is looking to make the NCAA tournament for the 10th consecutive time.

“Nobody feels good about it, but we're definitely a better team for playing them,” Painter said, per Boilers in the Stands.

The Boilermakers have now lost two of their last three games. Purdue basketball next plays Auburn on Saturday, so the schedule gets no easier.