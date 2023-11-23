Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter compares Zach Edey to a 'horse, moose' after Maui Invitational win over Marquette

Zach Edey is picking up right where he left off last year. The Purdue basketball star just led his team to a win Maui Invitational Tournament win, beating No. 4 Marquette in the final round to stay undefeated while Marquette dropped to 5-1.

After choosing to opt out of the NBA Draft to stay in college, Edey continues to dominate college basketball in his fourth season. The reigning National Player of the Year has his team at No. 2 in the AP Top 25 rankings and with a perfect 6-0 record to start the year.

After the win, Purdue coach Matt Painter had a unique comparison to explain Edey's success.

“He's a horse. He's a moose down there,” Painter said. “He doesn't have crap that a lot of young people have that get recruited heavily — he doesn't have that. He doesn't have a sense of entitlement. He's going to play and he wants to earn what he gets,” via the Associated Press.

Zach Edey is currently averaging 23 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game. In the Boilermakers close 78-75 win over Marquette to win the tournament, Edey put up 28 points and 15 rebounds. If Edey can continue on this pace, he will challenge to win the National Player of the Year award for the second straight year. Only two other players have done this — Ralph Sampson and Bill Walton.

The Boilermakers will now face three unranked opponents before a couple of challenges versus No. 17 Alabama and No. 3 Arizona in early December. If Purdue basketball and Edey can keep winning this way, they'll have a good chance at claiming a No. 1 seed come March.