The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.

Having personally seen twice what Purdue basketball is capable of doing on the court, Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry paid Matt Painter and his team the ultimate praise during the postgame press conference after Penn State’s sixth loss in Big Ten play (eighth overall) this season.

“Best team in the country. Best player in the country. Best coach in the country,” Shrewsberry said about the Boilermakers before fielding questions from the media (via FOX College Hoops).

Indeed, Purdue basketball arguably has the best player in the nation in the form of 7-4 center Zach Edey, who posted a double-double of 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting from the field and 13 rebounds to go with a steal, and a block in 29 minutes of action versus Penn State.

With their latest win over the Nittany Lions, the Boilermakers have improved their conference record to 11-1 and their overall slate to 22-1. Purdue basketball’s only loss so far this season was a 65-64 stunner at the hands of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights earlier this year.

Purdue has one of the most efficient offenses in the nation and has an incredible defense to go with it. Per KenPom, the Boilermakers are No. 2 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency and top 20 in adjusted defensive efficiency.