Purdue center Zach Edey once again had his way against the Michigan State Spartans this season.

Mere weeks after he scored 32 points in the No. 1 ranked Boilermakers’ narrow one-point win over Michigan State, Edey followed it up with a keen encore performance on Sunday. The versatile center tallied 38 points on 62.5 percent shooting in Purdue’s convincing 77-61 home win against the Spartans.

Michigan State did not have much of an answer for Edey in the paint on both ends of the floor. He recorded a season-high 15 2-point makes, and he also hauled in eight offensive rebounds. Even as the Spartans regularly sent double teams in Edey’s way throughout the contest, he still managed to log the fifth 30-point game of his junior campaign.

After the game, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo took the blame for his team’s inability to contain Edey in the contest.

“If one player gets 70 points in two games, can’t blame your players for that, you gotta blame the coach,” Izzo said during his post-game press conference. “We tried to do different things. We tried to double him with different people, and they went and hit a 3 right off the bat. But the 3s didn’t really hurt us, they had seven of them, a lot of open looks. I thought we just couldn’t cover him.

“We didn’t cover him. He gets in there, and he’s physical, can’t push him out, I was disappointed in that a little bit.”

Izzo also touched on just why the Spartans failed to slow down Edey for the second time this season.

“He’s bigger than any player that I’ve ever coached against,” Izzo said. “He’s more skilled with his hands than any player I’ve ever coached against. And they do a great job of getting him the ball. So I don’t know what he did. They do not call 3 seconds.

“If he can back you down, you can’t do much about it. I don’t think that’s always right, but we tried to double him from a couple of spots, sometimes we fell asleep, something we don’t do a lot, and sometimes he just powered over that.”

Purdue will now turn its attention to a home matchup against Penn State coming up on Wednesday.