Zach Edey is making his last season with Coach Matt Painter's Purdue basketball program count. The decision to run it back for one more year with the Boilermakers came as a shock to many. This was because he had come off a terrific Big Ten Conference season but only fell short of March Madness to FDU. Now, he has set his focus on sharpening his skills and taking them to the next level. He hoped to join Team Canada Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and RJ Barrett for the FIBA World Cup. Those dreams have finally come to fruition.

Zach Edey will be one of the massive pillars guarding the paint for Team Canada during the FIBA World Cup. The Purdue basketball star will join Kelly Olynyk and Dwight Powell in rim protection duties for the squad, per Derek Parker of Sports Illustrated.

The 7-foot-4 Matt Painter product will not have an easy time in the World Cup. Their team has to face the French national team with multiple-time Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert. He will also have to play a lot in the baseline and out of the paint as they match up against Latvia in Group H. If they do make it to the knockout stages, Edey will have to dominate over Jaren Jackson Jr. and Walker Kessler.

But, this is nothing the National Player of the Year cannot handle. The Canadian has braved a lot of tough challenges and his NBA Draft stock will only rise from here.