Zach Edey is not the only person running it back with Purdue basketball. His former teammate, Sasha Stefanovic, also had a huge announcement about Matt Painter's coaching staff that most Boilermaker fans are going to love.

Sasha Stefanovic will join Matter Painter on his staff. The former Purdue basketball player announced that he will be their new Director of Player Personnel.

“Haven’t said to the masses, but excited to be back on the coaching staff for @BoilerBall!! Looking forward to helping my favorite place win some games!” Sasha Stefanovic said in a tweet announcing his new position.

This change happened because of the new NCAA coaching rules. The modernized rules eliminated voluntary coaching designations across all sports. Matt Painter and other NCAA coaches can add two more coaching spots as a result.

Sasha Stefanovic will start his duties with Purdue Basketball come July 1 when the coaching limit changes will go into effect. He will join former Boilermaker P.J. Thompson as the second player on Matt Painter's coaching staff to have played for the team.

The former Purdue basketball shooter finished his college stint with 226 made three-pointers. Sasha Stefanovic and his elite catch-and-shoot mechanics allowed him to have the seventh-most three-pointers in school history. He can pass that down to players like Fletcher Loyer and Mason Gillis.

Purdue basketball will have the firepower they need as Zach Edey makes his return. The addition of Stefanovic increases the team chemistry in their locker room as they try to bury that shameful loss against Fairleigh-Dickinson during March Madness.