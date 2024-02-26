The Purdue basketball team is fresh off of a win over Michigan on the road on Sunday. Once again, player of the year candidate Zach Edey led the way with 35 points and 15 rebounds in another dominant performance for the Boilermakers. On Monday, Matt Painter confirmed that Edey won't be using his extra COVID year and this will be his final season with the Purdue basketball program, per Jon Rothstein.
‘Matt Painter tells me that this will be Zach Edey's final season at Purdue and he will not use his COVID year in 2024-25.'
The 7-foot-1 center has been the heart and soul of the Purdue basketball program for the last few years. This season, he is averaging 23.7 PPG (second in the NCAA) and 11.8 rebounds (3rd in the NCAA) and seems well on his way to being named the National Player of the Year for the second straight season. If he does, he will become the first back-to-back winner of the award since Ralph Sampson in the 1980s.
Edey led Purdue to a top seed in the NCAA Tournament last year before a historic loss to 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson. However, things are different this season as Purdue sits 25-3 overall and has three Big Ten regular-season games remaining before the conference tournament. Hopefully for Purdue, they can make a run in the NCAA Tournament, but there could be some issues ahead for them.
Edey ranges from a late first-round pick to an early second-round pick in some recent 2024 NBA mock drafts, and his performance and work at the Combine will do a lot to improve or decrease those projections.
All in all, Zach Edey's final game at home for the Purdue basketball program will come on Sunday, March 10, against Wisconsin.