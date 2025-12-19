It's been an interesting offseason for the New York Mets so far, but the team faces scrutiny after losing both Pete Alonso and Edwin Diaz in free agency. The critics are seemingly getting louder, especially after a recent article blasted the franchise for not being able to re-sign Alonso. Those comments are not sitting well with team owner Steve Cohen.

In an article by Mike Puma of The New York Post, Puma wrote about the Mets missing out on re-signing the 31-year-old first baseman. It was essentially an “actions speak louder than words” type of message, as Puma's article focused on the organization claiming they wanted to bring Alonso back but failed to do so.

The reactions the article sparked had Steve Cohen hot at the gills, as he jumped on social media to call out people reacting to that article. The 69-year-old business mogul claims that critics misinterpreted the piece and addressed the Mets' payroll situation.

Article Continues Below

“As typical, the usual idiots misinterpreting a Post article on [the] Mets' payroll for '26,” said Cohen. “I can’t imagine our payroll to be lower than last year. It's always hard to predict, but that would be my best guess.”

New York hasn't made too many moves so far this offseason. The most exciting moves include signing reliever Devin Williams and infielder Jorge Polanco. Meanwhile, the club also traded for second baseman Marcus Semien from the Texas Rangers.

The good news is that it is still early in the offseason. There is still plenty of time for Steve Cohen and the Mets to make some big moves to improve the roster.