Football has always been a game of inches. In the case of the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, there are only 36 inches between them.

According to ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates, in their two matchups this season, there's barely anything separating Seattle and Los Angeles on the field. In their two games against Seattle, the Rams have scored 58 points and gained 830 total yards of offense. For the Seahawks, meanwhile, Seattle has scored 57 points and gained 829 total yards in their two matchups with Los Angeles.

The narrow degree of separation between both teams speaks volumes. Both squads are arguably the top teams in the NFC this late into the season, and after Seattle's stunning Week 15 overtime win over the Rams, the minuscule margins between either squad show how tightly contested the NFC crown will be.

Things remain tight for the Seahawks and Rams in the NFL playoff race

With Seattle's win over Los Angeles, the Seahawks are the NFC's top team, which could have serious ramifications once the playoffs begin. According to The Athletic's 2025 NFL Playoff Predictor, the Seahawks have the best odds of keeping their top spot in the NFC at 52 percent and have a 54 percent chance of winning the NFC West.

The Rams, meanwhile, are on the outside looking in with their loss to Seattle. According to the same NFL Playoff Predictor, Los Angeles now has a 20 percent chance of being the NFC's No. 1 seed and only a 24 percent chance of winning the NFC West.

Curiously enough, just like the narrow degrees of separation between them, the Rams and Seahawks are neck-and-neck when it comes to winning the Super Bowl. Based on The Athletic's projections, Seattle and Los Angeles are the only NFL teams with double-digit percentages to win Super Bowl LX.

However, the Playoff Predictor likes the Seahawks' chances more, giving them a 14 percent chance to win it all, while the Rams, once again, are just behind them, with The Athletic giving them a 13 percent chance of winning this season's Super Bowl, driving home how close things have been between either team this season.