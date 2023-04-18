Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

Purdue Boilermakers superstar Zach Edey has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

“My basketball journey has been unorthodox to say the least, but I wouldn’t change a thing about it,” the AP College Basketball National Player of the Year said in a tweet.

“From ranked 437 in my class to National Player of the Year, I can’t put into words what Purdue University, my teammates, my coaches, and our fans mean to me. Though we fell short of our ultimate goal this season, I loved every second if it. With that being said, I’m putting my name in the NBA Draft while maintaining my college eligibility. I will evaluate my future after going through the process and look forward to what’s next! Stay tuned.”

Edey was outstanding this season, averaging 22.3 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game for Purdue Basketball. The program was upset by No. 16 Farleigh Dickson University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, joining Virginia in 2018 as the only No. 1 seeds to lose to a No. 16.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Still, Edey was an almost unanimous choice for the player of the year honors, receiving 57 out of 58 votes from a media panel, with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis getting the other lone vote.

The 20-year old Canadian dominated throughout the season, being named unanimous AP All-American and the Big Ten player of the year; he finished sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounding and first in double-doubles.

“I came in every day, I worked hard, I stayed after practice — stayed a long time after practice,” Edey explained after the season. “I took care of my body and was able to steadily improve. There was nothing revolutionary I did. I just worked hard.”

Zach Edey will now go through the NBA Draft process, and potentially return to the Purdue Boilermakers for one more season in 2023.