Purdue Boilermakers superstar Zach Edey is the recipient of the AP College Basketball National Player of the Year award, the Associated Press announced on Friday morning.

Edey was outstanding this season, averaging 22.3 points per game and 12.9 rebounds per game for Purdue Basketball.

Zach Edey is the AP CBB National Player of the Year after averaging 22.3ppg and 12.9rpg this season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rxS8D7Z8ca — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 31, 2023

“The season ended in disappointment, which really sucks, but it’s always nice to win individual accolades,” Edey said, per AP. “It kind of validates your work a little bit. The last three years I’ve played here, I’ve seen my game grow every year. AP player of the year is a great feeling, it just kind of stinks the way the season ended.”

Purdue was upset by No. 16 Farleigh Dickson University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, joining Virginia in 2018 as the only No. 1 seeds to lose to a No. 16.

Edey was an almost unanimous choice for the player of the year honors, receiving 57 out of 58 votes from a media panel, with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis getting the other lone vote.

The 20-year old Canadian dominated throughout the season, being named unanimous AP All-American and the Big Ten player of the year; he finished sixth nationally in scoring, second in rebounding and first in double-doubles.

The seven-foot-four big man shot 62 per cent from the floor and averaged 2.1 blocked shots per game, leading Purdue Basketball to its first outright Big Ten regular-season title since 2017, per AP.

“I came in every day, I worked hard, I stayed after practice — stayed a long time after practice,” Zach Edey explained. “I took care of my body and was able to steadily improve. There was nothing revolutionary I did. I just worked hard.”

Although it was a difficult end to the season for him and Purdue Basketball, the hard work certainly paid off.