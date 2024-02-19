Zach Edey got real about the upset against Ohio State

The No. 2-ranked Purdue basketball team picked up its third loss of the season on Sunday on the road against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and star Zach Edey spoke about what caused the loss.

“We just need to take care of the ball,” Zach Edey said, via ESPN. “We outrebounded them. We got more possessions that way, but we can't let them get on transition. We have to play on a half-court game. … It's tough to win the game when a team scores 22 points in transition.”

Edey referred to the 14 turnovers from the Purdue basketball team that led to 22 Ohio State points. At times in the second half, Purdue trailed by double digits, and the Boilermakers eventually tied it in the waning minutes, but it was not enough to get a win.

It is a big win for an Ohio State program that just fired Chris Holtmann on Wednesday. Purdue head coach Matt Painter gave credit to Ohio State for the resilient performance.

“That's what you don't know — can you get them down and keep them down, and then like, they go away, which obviously didn't happen. They win the game,” Matt Painter said, via ESPN. “So you know, where's their fight? What's it going to be. I think they answered that. Their fight was great.”

Edey and Purdue will try to rebound at home on Thursday against Rutgers. Despite the loss, Purdue is still a game and a half ahead of Illinois for first place in the Big Ten. Everything is still in the Boilermakers' control regarding the conference title.