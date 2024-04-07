Purdue basketball center Zach Edey is going into his final college basketball game with respect for his opponent. Edey is making a promise ahead of his team's national championship matchup with the UConn Huskies on Monday. The big man is prepared to play UConn's Donovan Clingan, and is going in unafraid.
“He's a unique player in the way he can protect rim, block shots and move around,” Edey said, per Heat Check College Basketball. “We've played big 7-footers my whole career…that's kind of like the Big Ten's thing. I'll be ready for him.”
Edey's tournament play
Edey has arguably been the most valuable player of this year's March Madness. The big man has been a walking double-double, grabbing boards and scoring at will. He finished his last game against North Carolina State with 20 points and 12 rebounds, never leaving the floor during the contest. Purdue basketball battled past North Carolina State, 63-50, to reach the title game.
“We're the hunters all tournament,” Edey said, per ESPN. “We haven't sat back and let teams attack us. We've been the aggressors most of the games.”
Edey's accolades also continue to pour in as he prepares to play his final game as a college player. Edey has announced he's leaving school after the season. The center won the Naismith Player of the Year Award on Sunday, given to the best player in college basketball. The only thing now missing from the big man's resumé is a national championship, and he will have a chance to get it on Monday.
Clingan and the UConn Huskies are the last thing standing in the way. Clingan is a monster player, like Edey, who stands in the middle of a Huskies team that is the defending national champion. The UConn big man is coming off of a solid performance against Alabama in the Final Four game. Clingan finished with 18 points and five rebounds, to help power his team to victory despite some difficult travel getting to the game. The center has two double-doubles in the five games his team has played in this tournament.
On the season, Clingan is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds. The 7-foot-2, 280 pound Huskies center will be a strong matchup for Edey. Edey is no slouch, clocking in at 7-foot-4 and weighing 300 pounds. Edey is averaging 25 points and 12 boards a game.
Purdue basketball is in the national championship for the first time under head coach Matt Painter. Painter has been at the school since 2005, but never reached the Final Four until this year. Edey and the Boilermakers were a no. 1 seed last season in March Madness, but got bounced in the Round of 64 by no. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.
Purdue basketball and UConn play in the national championship game Monday. The game tips off at 9:20 Eastern.