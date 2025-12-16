Despite his last one being a hit, don't expect The Housemaid director Paul Feig to make another movie like Last Christmas, despite its growing cult classic status.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his new movie, The Housemaid, Feig revealed he may not return to the holiday movie genre after Last Christmas. When asked if he'd return to make another Christmas movie, Feig was adamant when saying, “No.” He's done two already, Unaccompanied Minors and Last Christmas, and the latter was loathed by critics (it has a 46% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes).

Even if critics didn't like it, Feig is “very proud' of his work. “I love that [movie] — I'm very proud of that movie,” Feig raved. “What I love now is somehow it's been rehabilitated, and everybody seems to love it. ‘Cause boy, the critics s**t all over it when it first came out.”

Time heals all wounds. In the five years since Last Christmas came out, it appears Feig's movie has received more love from viewers. To its credit, Last Christmas was a box office hit, grossing over $123 million on a budget of $25 million.

This amuses Feig, who reaches out to one of the writers, acclaimed actress Emma Thompson, every once in a while about the newfound love for their project.

” I write [screenwriter] Emma Thompson sometimes like, ‘Hey, they like our movie now!' [chuckles] So it's very fun,” Feig quipped.

Article Continues Below

What is Last Christmas about?

Last Christmas is a holiday rom-com starring Emilia Clark and Henry Golding. It follows a Christmas store worker (Clark) who begins a relationship with the mysterious Tom (Golding). Michelle Yeoh and Thompson also star in it.

Of course, the title is derived from Wham!'s 1984 song of the same name. Thompson, an Oscar-winning actress, co-wrote the script with Bryony Kimmings. She also appeared in the movie as Petra Andrich, the mother of Kate (Emilia Clarke).

As noted, Last Christmas was a box office hit but a critical failure. It seemingly ruined any chance of Feig returning to the Christmas movie genre.