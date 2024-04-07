The Purdue Boilermakers handled their business in the opening round of the Final Four with a big win over NC State on Saturday.
The Boilermakers pulled away late behind efficient games from its top players including Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer on their way to the 63-50 win.
After Purdue basketball's win, the 7'4″ Edey got a chance to meet another dominant big man – NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal:
Zach Edey x Shaq ✊
"Great to finally meet you, man. It's an honor."
O'Neal is known for following the centers in the game that have come after him and he's clearly impressed with what Edey has done for Purdue basketball.
Edey had 20 points and 12 rebounds along with four assists in the win. He commanded plenty of attention in the post and around the basket as the Boilermakers' supporting cast did their best to get him the ball in his favorite spots. Edey responded as usual, and NC State star DJ Burns and the Wolfpack had no answer.
Does Purdue basketball's Zach Edey have a hole in his game?
The big man's durability, gas tank and consistency have been questioned over the past few seasons. A 40-minute effort vs. NC State basketball helped to silence more doubters of the Purdue basketball star. Edey said that he didn't know if he expected to play so many minutes but added that he was ready for the challenge.
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo knows Edey extremely well because his Spartans went up against Purdue basketball twice this season. Izzo has seen Edey score 61 points in a pair of victories over the Spartans, and he is well aware Edey's strengths and weaknesses. He says that Edey will be put to a major test if the Boilermakers beat North Carolina State and get to the championship game against Connecticut.
Dan Hurley's defending champion UConn Huskies have an elite big man of their own in Donovan Clingan, and slowing down his production will be a challenge for Edey.
Izzo previewed that upcoming matchup as a guest on The Dan Patrick Show prior to the start of the Final Four:
Tom Izzo: If it’s Connecticut, Purdue in the finals, it could be a real interesting game with those two bigs.
Dan Patrick: Okay but you don’t attack the big man (Clingan) and try to get him in foul trouble?
Tom Izzo: You better have a hell of a Center to do that. You know you better have a guy that's not only big enough, strong enough, good enough, can score it well enough.
Dan Patrick: Well, Edey can do that.
Tom Izzo: He can, but what he doesn't do sometimes is, you know, not as mobile as some, although he's more mobile than you think.
Edey and Purdue basketball now will take on UConn in the National Championship Game.