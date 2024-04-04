Top-seed UConn basketball is set to take on Arizona in their Final Four matchup on Saturday, or at least they would be if they didn't have travel issues.
The Huskies had issues getting a flight to Arizona, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports in a series of posts on X:
“BREAKING: UConn does not have a plane to fly to Arizona at the moment, Dan Hurley tells @CBSSports. Was supposed to take off at 6 ET, logistical/mechanical issues with the plane coming in from Kansas City forced significant delays. NCAA handles all trace for NCAAT. More …
The issue for UConn (among many) is crew flying plane from KC would be over their FAA hours and can’t fly UConn immediately to Arizona. UConn’s earliest option is to get a smaller plane via Cincinnati that won’t take off until 12:45 am ET and not land until nearly 5 am ET/2 am PT
The plane from Cincinnati would require a fuel stop because it’s smaller. The Huskies are going to get to Arizona with hours to spare before Thursday media availability. They have tried for an hour working every charter possible, but nothing is available for the next five hours.
UConn remains in limbo and waiting on its earliest flight, but barring a stunner, it’s not getting out until well after midnight and will have to stop somewhere to refuel. If it waits on the plane from Kansas City, per Hurley, that crew can’t fly until 10 am ET on Thursday.
Obviously a travel disaster for the No. 1 overall seed. All other teams are on the ground in Arizona. Alabama and Purdue got in yesterday, NC State just landed in the past hour.”
UConn basketball vs. Alabama
Alabama started things off in the first round with a shootout win against #13 seed Charleston. They then beat #12 seed Grand Canyon fairly easily and coasted to a Sweet 16 berth.
The Sweet 16 was difficult and it also proved that Alabama is as legit as they come. The Crimson Tide took down number one seed North Carolina by two points to punch their ticket to the Elite 8, and then they beat a scrappy six seed Clemson team to earn their first ever trip to the Final Four. The road will get tougher as UConn basketball awaits.
However, UConn basketball is going to beat Alabama because of two things: Donovan Clingan and defense.
First, Donovan Clingan. He has been one of the best players in the NCAA Tournament so far, and no one seems to have an answer for him. He is big, athletic and he is projected to be a very early pick in the NBA Draft. So far in the tournament, he has scored 19 points against Stetson, 14 points against Northwestern, eight points against San Diego State and 22 points against Illinois.
The 7'2″ sophomore has been sensational, and the Crimson Tide aren't going to be able to match up well against him as everyone on the team is at least three inches shorter than him, and they aren't a good defensive team in the first place.
Defense for the Huskies is another key in the game. Alabama can shoot it, and when they're on, they can keep up with anybody because of it. However, this UConn team just went on a 30-0 run against Illinois and held them to zero points for over nine minutes. The Crimson Tide will need to have their best shooting performance of maybe the season to win this one, but UConn is going to make that very difficult.
UConn basketball takes on Alabama on Saturday with a trip to the National Championship Game on the line.