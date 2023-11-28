The PWHL launches its inaugural season on Jan. 1, 2024, with a historic opening game between Toronto and New York.

The PWHL is gearing up for a spectacular start to 2024, launching its inaugural game on New Year’s Day, the league announced Tuesday. Hockey fans are eagerly anticipating the inaugural face-off between Toronto and New York at the Mattamy Athletic Centre in downtown Toronto.

Stan Kasten, a member of the PWHL Advisory Board, expressed his enthusiasm for the league's debut.

“Giving our athletes the opportunity to step onto the ice to compete in front of our passionate fans has been the driving force of our efforts, and it’s going to be an exciting reality on New Year’s Day,” said PWHL Advisory Board member Stan Kasten in a press release from the league. “It’s time for the best women’s hockey players in the world to lift our game to greater heights.”

Following the landmark opener, the action continues on Jan. 2 with Ottawa and Montreal making their debuts at The Arena at TD Place in Ottawa. The game promises to be a thrilling showdown between Canadian rivals. The excitement builds further on Jan. 3, as Boston hosts Minnesota.

In a twist of fate, Toronto will face New York again on Jan. 5 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, setting the stage for an early-season rivalry. Minnesota then welcomes Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center, followed by Montreal's home opener against Boston on Jan. 13.

“Having the privilege to showcase our skills in front of our dedicated fans, in a top-tier arena, represents an opportunity that impeccably aligns with the professional standards upheld by the PWHL,” said Pascal Daoust, general manager of New York. “It promises to be a premier sports experience not only for our athletes but also our fans, allowing them to gather in greater numbers and take immense pride in standing united behind our team.”

Gina Kingsbury, PWHL Toronto general manager, expressed similar sentiments: “We can’t wait to write our story and represent this world class city with great pride.”

As reported by The Athletic in October, there was uncertainty about the teams having established names or logos in time for the opening night. As a result, team jerseys, for now, will only feature the names of their respective markets.