Rafael Nadal’s 2023 season got off to a rough start after he suffered a hip injury during his second-round loss at this year’s Australian Open. Unfortunately for Rafa, the bad fortune continues, as the 22-time Grand Slam champion was forced to pull out of the upcoming Indian Wells tournament due to the lingering hip injury, according to The Associated Press.

Rafael Nadal’s decision to forego playing in the ATP Masters 1000 event was announced by the tournament on Twitter.

Indian Wells, which begins play on March 8, is the first of the nine ATP Masters 100 events on the tennis calendar.

Nadal, a three-time champion at the event, felt the hip injury flare up during the second set of his straight set loss to Mackenzie McDonald at the Australian Open.

Rafael Nadal, who had hoped to defend his 2022 Aussie Open title, toughed through the injury in the loss.

After the tournament, it was reported that Nadal would miss six-to-eight weeks with the hip flexor injury.

Nadal was reportedly spotted practicing on the clay courts at his academy in native Mallorca recently, indicating that he is likely targeting the clay court season for his return from injury.

It’s unfortunate for Nadal, who accrued a hefty amount of rankings points at last year’s Australian Open and Indian Wells tournaments, that he won’t be able to defend those points in 2023.

However, there is still hope for Rafael Nadal to return to good health in time for his preferred surface, the familiar clay courts where he has enjoyed much success in his career.

Tennis fans will have to enjoy the upcoming Indian Wells tournament without the presence of one of the sport’s greats, Rafael Nadal.