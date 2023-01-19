Rafael Nadal was shockingly upset at the Australian Open on Tuesday, bowing out in three sets to American Mackenzie McDonald. Not only did Nadal’s Melbourne run end far sooner than he would have hoped, but the 22-time Grand Slam champion suffered a hip injury during the second set while reaching for a ball. Tennis fans were waiting with bated breath for any injury updates on the Spaniard.

Well, the news isn’t good. Rafael Nadal could miss six-to-eight weeks due to a grade 2 left hip flexor injury that was revealed in an MRI, according to Matt Walsh of ESPN.

Just brutal news for Rafael Nadal, who was looking to open the 2023 campaign on a strong note with a defense of last year’s Australian Open title.

Instead, Nadal will miss ATP 500 tournaments in Dubai and Acapulco, while also facing an uphill battle to be fit for ATP 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami.

Rafael Nadal, who was victorious in Acapulco and advanced to the final at Indian Wells, could stand to lose a hefty amount of rankings points as a result of this injury.

Worst of all, it’s yet another crushing injury for the 36-year-old, who was the subject of retirement speculation amid an injury-riddled campaign last year.

Nadal’s physical style of play has always put him at risk for lower-body injuries throughout his career- and he’s had his fair share.

Knee, hamstring, and foot injuries have plagued him, with Nadal most recently missing time due to rib, abdomen and foot ailments during the 2022 season.

Rafael Nadal will return to Spain for treatment and physiotherapy.

Tennis fans will hope for a speedy recovery.