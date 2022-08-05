Rafael Nadal’s troubling injury decision ahead of US Open

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic continue to battle back and forth to become the greatest Grand Slam winner of all-time. The upcoming U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows, New York, is the next opportunity for Nadal to try and create a little separation. But there are serious concerns whether or not Nadal will be healthy enough to play. On Friday, news surfaced that the Spaniard has pulled out of the National Bank Open held in Montreal next week.

Nadal recently withdrew from his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon. The world’s number three player has been dealing with an abdominal injury he suffered earlier in that tournament. That of course, is on top of the chronic foot problems Nadal has been dealing with for well over a year.

Rafael Nadal did not specifically cite this injury as the reason he pulled out. However, as Sports Illustrated noted, he acknowledged he is feeling “a little discomfort.”

After he withdrew, that allowed fellow legend Novak Djokovic to capture his 21st Grand Slam of his career. Nadal currently sits on 22 Grand Slam titles. In recent years, both players have surpassed Roger Federer, who is a bit older and unable to play at the same elite level. Federer has 20 Grand Slam titles under his belt, but is unlikely to add to that total.

That leaves Nadal and Djokovic to determine the GOAT status. Djokovic has already been ruled ineligible to participate in the U.S. Open because of his admitted vaccination status. That should have left the door open for Nadal to try and put some space between the two.

It’s very possible that Nadal is pulling out of this tournament in hopes of healing up for Flushing Meadows. The 2022 U.S. Open begins August 29th.