With a cloud of uncertainty still swarming the running back market after the likes of the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs couldn't come to terms on a contract extension, many wonder if he'll be in silver and black much longer. Of course, Jacobs doesn't have to report to anything involving team activities given his current status. Without signing the franchise tag offered from the Raiders, Jacobs can simply sit at home for the entire 2023 season if he wanted to, with the hopes of signing elsewhere in 2024 as a free agent. However, if he were to sign the tag, it's seems all but possible that the 25-year-old could still be traded to another team.

Here's some possible trade destinations:

After a challenging 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals find themselves in dire need of a spark to reignite their offense and regain their competitive edge within a challenging NFC West division. One player who could provide that much-needed boost is the Raiders Jacobs.

Kyler Murray is the centerpiece of the Cardinals' offense, but the quarterback is coming off a late season torn ACL injury from last year, where now a Week 1 return is still up in the air. The Cardinals are hoping to avoid buyers remorse after signing Murray to a five-year, $230.5 million deal last offseason, so that's why they need to provide him with not only playmakers, but protection. That's where Jacobs can help.

Jacobs, with his versatility and explosive running ability, would undoubtedly bolster Arizona's offensive arsenal. Jacobs' skill set as both a runner and receiver would provide Murray with a reliable outlet in the passing game, allowing the Cardinals to diversify their offensive strategies and keep defenses guessing, while also allowing Murray to keep healthy by not using his legs as often.

With the addition of Jacobs, who could complement James Conner in the backfield, Murray and the Cardinals then have Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz to work with. With that sort of offensive firepower, Arizona could be lethal.

With nearly $27 million at their disposal, Arizona ranks second in the league in available cap space, trailing only the Bears. This kind of financial flexibility allows Arizona to pursue high-impact trades, such as acquiring Jacobs, without jeopardizing the overall strength of their roster. The Cardinals have the means to make a move if Jacobs becomes available.

Anytime there's any sort of key offensive player available on the trade market, the Denver Broncos are usually mentioned as possible landing spots. Why? Well, the Broncos were one of the worst offenses in the league last season, averaging a league worst 16.9 points-per-game. They were also 21st in average rushing yards per game, with Latavius Murray leading the team in rushing with 760 yards. Jacobs, meanwhile, was the league leading rusher in 2022 with 1,623 yards.

Broncos new head coach Sean Payton wouldn't mind a running back the caliber of Jacobs coming in. Payton has been known to bring the best out of his running backs going back to his time with the New Orleans Saints. For someone of Jacobs caliber and skill set, who can not only run but catch balls out of the backfield, it sets up well for Payton's offense.

As of right now, the Broncos will be leaning on second year running back, Javonte Williams, who only has four games in his tenure after injuries cost him most of last season. Considering the importance of a reliable and durable running back, it would be prudent for the Broncos to bring in additional support for Williams, who will have to prove he's capable of maintaining a whole season.

Jacobs has consistently showcased his durability and versatility throughout his career, proving himself as a workhorse capable of shouldering the load. He'd fit in nicely with the Broncos if he's an option. The only question is, would the Raiders be willing to trade with a division rival?

The Chicago Bears find themselves in a prime position to make a splash in the trade market with their $32 million in cap space. So why not make a trade for Jacobs from the Raiders if the opportunity were available?

Making a trade for Jacobs would not only provide a much-needed boost to Chicago's ground game, but also alleviate the pressure on quarterback Justin Fields from carrying the rushing load. Fields was the Bears leading rusher last season with 1,143 yards, joining a shortlist of quarterbacks to get the 1,000 yard mark in a single season. But he was also hurt and missed two games due to a hip strain.

If Fields is to be the franchise quarterback for the Bears, he's going to need to stay healthy. Having him run for another 1,000 yards doesn't seem like the best option for that. By adding Jacobs to the backfield, the Bears could add a much-needed skill player to their offense and take the burden off of Fields. Jacobs' help would be multi-faceted as well, by using him efficiently in the running and passing game, it would open up the offense exponentially.