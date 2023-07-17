The Las Vegas Raiders failed to ink star running back Josh Jacobs to a long-term contract before the franchise tag deadline. And Jacobs is not happy about that news. The Raiders star responded to a few tweets from fans, strongly indicating how he feels about the situation.

One tweet claimed that Jacobs wanted $16 million from the Raiders, to which he responded “wrong, stop making s**t up.” Another saw Jacobs clap back at a fan, saying he has “damn near every Raider record.”

Jacobs then indicated what he truly wanted from the Raiders with another reply, saying “literally” in response to a fan who said “it's not about the money, it's the security.”

But what might be most concerning to the Raiders and their fans is one of Jacobs' “likes”, a tweet from team insider Vic Tafur of The Athletic that said, “We won't be seeing Josh Jacobs for awhile.” That almost certainly means an absence from Raiders training camp.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jacobs' tweets and likes have been subliminal for much of the offseason, especially in the wake of the Raiders' decision to place the franchise tag on him back in March.

He made it clear how he felt about a potential franchise tag decision at the Pr0 Bowl in February, saying he would be a “hero turned villain” if the Raiders opted to make such a decision. Those feelings clearly didn't change, as Jacobs posted a tweet stating “bad business” in June.

Clearly, he feels he earned a payday after a career year that saw him lead the NFL in rushing yards in 2022. But the Raiders, watching the value of running backs everywhere decline, weren't willing to pay Jacobs.

Now, it seems that Jacobs is planning to stay away from the team for quite some time.