Raiders trade 2019 2nd-round pick Trayvon Mullen to Cardinals

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a busy Tuesday ahead of the roster cut deadline. After shockingly releasing former first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas is severing ties with another former draft pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Raiders have agreed to trade 2019 second-round pick and cornerback Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals.

Trade: Raiders are sending 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals, per sources. Kevin Conner at @UniSportsMgmt confirmed the trade. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Per Schefter, the Raiders are receiving a conditional seventh-round pick- which could become a sixth rounder- in exchange for Trayvon Mullen.

Las Vegas seems to be distancing itself from the draft work of former head coach Jon Gruden and former general manager Mike Mayock. Leatherwood- and Mullen- are the latest first and second rounders to leave the Raiders for one reason or another.

Given that the Raiders likely would have released Mullen, it makes sense to get some draft compensation for him instead.

Meanwhile, the cornerback-needy Cardinals will be getting a 24-year-old defensive back who has started 31 games in three NFL seasons. Mullen, who earned a solid 61.7 PFF grade last season, should help provide some much-needed depth on the boundary for Arizona.

It seems like a no-brainer for the Cardinals to take a chance on a young player whose 2021 season was cut short due to injuries.

The Raiders trade to the Cardinals also represents a major career opportunity for Trayvon Mullen. The Clemson product figures to get his fair share of playing time in the desert in the final season of his contract.

It will be up to Mullen to make the most of the opportunity, though.