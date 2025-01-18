The Los Angeles Rams face a daunting task in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs as they must go cross-country to play the powerful Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams had earned a home game in the Wild Card round against the Minnesota Vikings, but the wild fires in Los Angeles forced the Rams to move the game to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Despite that handicap, the Rams won the game handily by a 27-9 margin.

Going on the road against a team that finished the season with a 14-3 record and won 11 of their last 12 games is clearly a difficult assignment. Under normal circumstances, players that have starred for the team in the past would be expected to support the Rams in such an important game. But former Rams star running back Todd Gurley has decided to back the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gurley made his feelings known in a video where he sported an Eagles jersey and recited something of a philosophy. “Football isn't a sport, it's a way of life,” Gurley said. “A lot of dedication, a lot of hard work and Philly Green.”

Gurley played six seasons in the NFL, including five for the Rams and one for the Atlanta Falcons. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Rams and a two-time All-Pro. He had his best seasons in 2017 and 2018. He ran for 1,305 yards and scored 13 TDs in '17 and he followed that up with 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns the following year. He led the league in touchdowns in both seasons.

Rams will try to counter Eagles with opportunistic offense

The Rams were sharp on offense in their Wild Card victory over the Vikings. In that game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford led his team on a TD drive in their opening possession and the victors dictated the pace from that point forward. Stafford completed 19 of 27 passes for 209 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Running back Kyren Williams also played a key role against the Vikings, carrying the ball 16 times for 76 yards for an average of 4.8 yards per carry. Williams also caught 3 passes for 16 yards and he caught a TD pass from Stafford.

Williams will likely have to be at his best because the Eagles have a dominant running game with Saquon Barkley. The former New York Giant had a solid game in the Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers. Barkley carried the ball 25 times for 119 yards.

Barkley's playoff performance came on the heels of a remarkable season in which he carried the ball 345 times for 2,005 yards and 13 TDs.