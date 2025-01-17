California has the attention of millions of people due to the ongoing wildfires that continue to affect citizens in the Los Angeles area. Because of this, the Los Angeles Rams are taking action to help as they put their upcoming matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs on hold.

On Thursday, the Rams and former star Aaron Donald will join 11 other pro sports organizations at a distribution event at The Shops at Hollywood Park that will provide resources and essential items to people displaced by the fires, according to The Athletic's senior writer Jourdan Rodrigue.

“Among items donated are grocery gift cards, fresh produce, clothing and shoes, disaster relief money cards, food trucks on-site for meals with WCK, charging and portable chargers, backpacks, pillows, hygiene kits, N-95s, diapers and wipes, pet supplies and more. Shelters are busing some while Uber is also offering rides via code. 10-2,” Rodrigue wrote.

According to ABC News, at least 25 people have died as the wildfires continue to rage across the Los Angeles area. About 82,000 people remain under mandatory evacuation orders and another 90,000 are under evacuation warnings.

Los Angeles Rams dealing with wildfires as best as possible

The Rams have been diligent in maintaining their personal safety while ensuring that others outside of the organization are protected as well, as noted by their recent actions.

Before the team's matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card this past Monday, Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that everyone on the team is safe despite being impacted by the fires in the area.

“Fortunately to my knowledge, nobody has been injured. And for that we’re grateful,” McVay said of the organization.

The team also invested time in placing an ad in the Los Angeles Times paper to address the wildfires happening in the area. They offered support to those who have suffered loss throughout the events and praised the firefighters, first responders, and other people who have taken it upon themselves to help those in need.

“To those who have suffered and lost. To those who are opening their doors, who are providing shelter, food, and hope. To the neighbors who are embracing strangers, and stretching out their hands. To all of the first responders who are risking their lives, and giving their all for something greater. Thank you.”

“YOU are Los Angeles. WE are Los Angeles,” the post concluded, with a logo of the Rams and the word TOGETHER in capital letters.

Fighting for a spot in the NFC Championship game for the first time since their Super Bowl run in the 2021-22 season, the Rams will face the Eagles at the Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 19 at 3 p.m. ET.