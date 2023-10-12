The New York Rangers are heading into this season with a roster that is very similar to what it has been over the last few years, with the biggest difference being that they are depending on young players like Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil to step up a bit more than before on offense.

When discussing the Rangers, the star power is what comes to mind. Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Igor Shesterkin and Adam Fox are all very good players, and a team that has them along with some other quality players should be in the playoffs. However, what will make the difference between the Rangers being a playoff contender and a Stanley Cup contender is the young players in Kaapo Kakko, Lafreniere, Chytil and even K'Andre Miller stepping up.

Who is most likely to have a breakout season from that group? I would argue that it is 2019 No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko, who while he has not lived up to his draft status, he has become a very solid two-way player in the league. Let's get into why.

Kaapo Kakko will get consistent 1st line minutes with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider

The Rangers are projected to have Kakko as the first line right win this year alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. He spent some time playing with them last year, however, once Chris Drury traded for Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane, Kakko was moved down to the third line to play with Lafreniere and Chytil.

Due to cap constraints and what seems like a desire to finally give Kakko a chance to play consistent top six minutes this season, Kakko will get that chance to break out. You can not say the other young players will get a chance to break out for the full season.

Lafreniere and Chytil are expected to play on the second line with Panarin, which is a huge opportunity for them. However, there are defensive concerns on that line. Lafreniere is a natural left winger, and is playing on the right side so he can get top six minutes. He has held his own on the right before, but it is not guaranteed that coaching staff will keep him there. Also, the Rangers ave Vincent Trochek, who is a quality center and could get inserted as the second line center over Chytil as well.

Even K'Andre Miller, who is already a quality defenseman in the league, will not have the opportunity to break out that Kakko has. It simply has to do with the presence of Adam Fox, who runs the point on the first power play unit. That will not change as long as Fox is a Ranger, and it blocks Miller from getting time on that unit and putting up points.

Kaapo Kakko, Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider have been successful together before

As mentioned before, Kakko has played with Zibanejad and Kreider before, and they have found success. In over 228 minutes last season, Kakko, Zibanejad and Kreider posted a 59.18% xGF, which was the best on the team, according to Vince Mercogliano of lohud.

Kakko has looked like the best player on the Rangers throughout preseason, and while playing on the line with Zibanejad and Kreider in the preseason finale against the Boston Bruins, the line posted a 74.47% xGF, according to Mercogliano. Kakko scored a goal in that game off a pass from Kreider.

The shot.

As mentioned before, there are a ton of reasons why Kakko will get consistent playing time with Zibanejad and Kreider. These are the best line mates Kakko has had in his career so far. Due to being more equipped to playing in the NHL physically, prior results playing with Zibanejad and Kreider, and finally having a longer leash on the top line, everything is coming together for a potential Kakko breakout this season.