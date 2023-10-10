The New York Rangers are expecting big things from former No. 2 overall draft pick Kaapo Kakko this season, and his strong training camp and preseason has earned him the right wing spot on the top line alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Not only do the Rangers believe in him, but Kaapo Kakko is exuding more confidence than he has since coming into the NHL at 18 years old.

“I'm a way better two-way player,” Kakko said, via Vince Mercogliano of lohud. “I feel right now that coaches can trust me way more than back then.

Kakko put up a career-high 40 points for the Rangers last season, and grades out well defensively. He will turn 23 this season, and many believe he can take that leap into being a cornerstone player as he gets consistent top six playing time for the first time. Kakko also believes he is much better conditioned to play in the NHL than when he was 18 in his rookie year.

“When you're 18 years old, it can't be good,” Kakko said of his conditioning, via Mercogliano. “I mean, it can be good, but not the best you can be. I've been working on those things a lot. I especially needed to get stronger.”

A European scout said that Kakko came from a non-checking environment when he was playing in Europe, so the NHL is a big adjustment, according to Mercogliano. Now, Kakko is stronger on pucks and more confident in general.

Kakko played at times with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider last season, and posted a team-best 59.18% xGF in 228 minutes, according to Mercogliano. That line looked strong in the preseason finale against the Boston Bruins, with Kakko scoring a goal that was assisted by Kreider and defenseman Adam Fox.

“I feel we had some really good games last year,” Kakko said, via Mercogliano. “I like to play with those two guys a lot. They're good players and I feel we all know what to do out there. We have our own jobs, and they trust me to do my thing.”

Kakko and the Rangers have big expectations this season.